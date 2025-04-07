Davidson transfer Bobby Durkin is the latest player to join Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved’s roster for the 2025-26 season.
The 6-7, 220-pound sophomore committed to the Gophers on Monday after entering the transfer portal last month. The story was first reported by On3sports and confirmed by the Star Tribune.
An Illinois native, Durkin averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 35.5% from three-point range and 85% from the foul line this season.
Durkin, who had 48 starts in 65 games in two seasons with the Wildcats, scored double figures 23 times in 2024-25. He had seven 20-point performances, including a career-high 28 points on 6-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc against Rhode Island.
As a freshman in 2023-24, Durkin scored 16 points on 4-for-5 three-point shooting in his second college game to help Davidson win the Asheville (N.C.) Championship against Maryland.
In high school, Durkin won an Illinois state championship with Glenbard West in 2022. He originally committed to Army as a senior. But Durkin reopened his recruitment and played a postgraduate prep season with IMG Academy in Florida in 2022-23.
The Gophers now have landed three transfers under Medved, including Colorado State’s Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Cal’s BJ Omot, a Mankato native.
Medved has six players on his Gophers roster for next season. Freshmen Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove are the only returnees from this season. And high school senior Kai Shinholster is the lone member of the U’s 2025 recruiting class still signed.