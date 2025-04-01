Gophers land first commitment under Niko Medved with transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

New Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved landed his first commitment Tuesday with a player he’s familiar with in Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson.
The 6-8, 230-pound sophomore entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to 247Sports, after helping Medved’s Rams get to the NCAA tournament second round this year.
Crocker-Johnson, a San Antonio native, averaged 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and shot 35.4% from three-point range this season, which included 16 double figure scoring games.
His season-high scoring games were 21 points vs. UC Riverside and 20 points against Fresno State. Crocker-Johnson had 12 points and five rebounds vs. Memphis in the NCAA tournament first round upset. He also followed it up with seven points and eight rebounds in the second round loss against Maryland.
In two college seasons, Crocker-Johnson has 62 starts in 70 games played, including while averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds to earn Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year honors at Arkansas Little Rock in 2023-24.
It was believed that Medved would bring players with him to the Gophers from Colorado State, but - and sophomore guard Kyan Evans are the only two former Rams starters currently transferring.
Evans, who averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 assists this season, appears to be one of the hottest names available in the portal.
The Gophers now have four scholarship players expected next season with returning freshmen Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove and 2025 signee Kai Shinholster.