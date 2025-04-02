Former Mankato East star BJ Omot signs with Gophers after entering transfer portal

Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved picked up another potential starter from the transfer portal with a signed letter of intent Wednesday from California transfer BJ Omot.
Omot, who started his career at North Dakota, was a Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist for Mankato East.
The 6-8 junior forward averaged 10.8 points and played in four games this season for the Cal Golden Bears, dealing with injuries.
In two seasons with UND, Omot started 65 games and earned All-Summit League first-team honors while averaging a team-high 16.7 points in 2023-24, which included a 30-point game vs. Missouri Kansas City.
Omot visited the Gophers this week.
The Gophers have back-to-back commitments. Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson decided Tuesday to follow Medved to Minnesota after entering the transfer portal.