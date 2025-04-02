Gophers

Former Mankato East star BJ Omot signs with Gophers after entering transfer portal

BJ Omot, a Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist when he was at Mankato East, averaged 10.8 points per game this season for the Cal Golden Bears.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 9:34PM
BJ Omot averaged 10.8 points in four games for California this season. (Cal Athletics photo)

Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved picked up another potential starter from the transfer portal with a signed letter of intent Wednesday from California transfer BJ Omot.

Omot, who started his career at North Dakota, was a Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist for Mankato East.

The 6-8 junior forward averaged 10.8 points and played in four games this season for the Cal Golden Bears, dealing with injuries.

In two seasons with UND, Omot started 65 games and earned All-Summit League first-team honors while averaging a team-high 16.7 points in 2023-24, which included a 30-point game vs. Missouri Kansas City.

Omot visited the Gophers this week.

The Gophers have back-to-back commitments. Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson decided Tuesday to follow Medved to Minnesota after entering the transfer portal.

about the writer

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Former Mankato East star Omot signs with Gophers out of the transfer portal

card image

A Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist when he was at Mankato East, BJ Omot averaged 10.8 points per game this season for the Cal Golden Bears.

Gophers

Gophers men's basketball recruit Shinholster announces he’s sticking with Minnesota

card image

Gophers

Gophers golfer set to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

card image