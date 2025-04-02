Gophers basketball recruit Kai Shinholster announces he’s sticking with Minnesota

Gophers recruit Kai Shinholster, the one remaining member of Minnesota’s incoming class of 2025, announced Wednesday he’s still committed to the program.
Fellow Gophers recruits Parker Jefferson and Jacob Ross both asked out of their signed letter of intent after Ben Johnson was fired and replaced by Colorado State’s Niko Medved.
Shinholster, a 6-5 Philadelphia Penn Charter senior guard had not publicly made his decision known until posting Wednesday afternoon on social media that he was “locked in.”
In September, Shinholster was the first senior to commit to Johnson’s 2025 recruiting class. He then signed in November with Ross and Jefferson, but they both decided the Gophers weren’t the right fit anymore.
Penn Charter finished 24-5 this season, including 10-0 in league play with Shinholster earning All-Inter-Academic League first team honors. His senior all-league teammates were Northwestern recruit Jake West and LSU recruit Matt Gilhool.
The Gophers received a commitment Tuesday from Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who played for Medved this season.
Crocker-Johnson and Shinholster are the only two newcomers so far on the 2025-26 roster, which will include returning freshmen Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove.
Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) transfer Wes Enis, a Division II All-American guard, had an official visit with the Gophers on Tuesday, but no decision has been announced.