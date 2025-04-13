Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved got a potential steal out of the transfer portal with a commitment Sunday from Northern Colorado’s Langston Reynolds.
Reynolds, who announced his decision on Instagram, played three seasons at Northern Colorado, earning All-Big Sky first-team honors this season.
The 6-4, 205-pound junior from Denver averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 59.3% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range in 2024-25.
Reynolds, who started all 34 games this year, was contacted by schools from every major conference after entering the transfer portal. He visited Texas A&M last month, according to reports.
Medved now has six newcomers signed, including transfers Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado State), B.J. Omot (California), Bobby Durkin (Davidson) and Robert Viahola (San Jose State).
Western Michigan transfer Chansey Willis Jr. could be another addition Sunday after visiting the Gophers this weekend.
Willis, an all-Mid American Conference second-team pick, averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 assists this season. A 6-2 junior from Detroit, he scored in double figures in 22 games this season for the Broncos.