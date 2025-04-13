Gophers

Gophers men’s basketball adding transfer Langston Reynolds from Northern Colorado

The 6-4 guard was named first-team All-Big Sky after averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 40.9% from three-point range.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 13, 2025 at 8:23PM
Northern Colorado guard Langston Reynolds averaged 16.0 points per game last season. (Steve Conner/The Associated Press)

Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved got a potential steal out of the transfer portal with a commitment Sunday from Northern Colorado’s Langston Reynolds.

Reynolds, who announced his decision on Instagram, played three seasons at Northern Colorado, earning All-Big Sky first-team honors this season.

The 6-4, 205-pound junior from Denver averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 59.3% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range in 2024-25.

Reynolds, who started all 34 games this year, was contacted by schools from every major conference after entering the transfer portal. He visited Texas A&M last month, according to reports.

Medved now has six newcomers signed, including transfers Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado State), B.J. Omot (California), Bobby Durkin (Davidson) and Robert Viahola (San Jose State).

Western Michigan transfer Chansey Willis Jr. could be another addition Sunday after visiting the Gophers this weekend.

Willis, an all-Mid American Conference second-team pick, averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 assists this season. A 6-2 junior from Detroit, he scored in double figures in 22 games this season for the Broncos.

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

