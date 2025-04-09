Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved added size to his frontcourt Wednesday with San Jose State transfer Robert Vaihola signing with the program.
The 6-8, 260-pound junior averaged 7.5 points and led the Spartans with 44 blocks and 7.5 rebounds per game in 2024-25.
“Rob was one of the best rebounders in the Mountain West last season, and we saw firsthand what he could do,” Medved said in a statement. “He has a great physical presence in the paint, a gritty competitor and just a force around the rim. Off the court, he’s just an amazing person to have on our team and we’re excited that he’s a Gopher.”
Vaihola, who is from San Mateo, Calif., had six double figure rebounding games last season, including a career-high 19 rebounds against Fresno State. He also had season-highs of 18 points vs. New Mexico and seven blocks vs. Air Force in Mountain West play.
Out of Riordan High in Northern California, Vaihola was the San Francisco Chronicle area player of the year as a senior in 2021. He played his freshman season at Fresno State in the 2021-22 season and redshirted the 2023-24 season at San Jose State after having foot surgery.
The Gophers now have four transfers signed for the 2025-26 season, including Cal’s BJ Omot, Colorado State’s Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Davidson’s Bobby Durkin.