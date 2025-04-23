Gophers

Central Arkansas center Nehemiah Turner is transferring to Gophers basketball

Nehemiah Turner, a 6-10, 265-pound sophomore-to-be, should be a strong candidate to start in the middle for new Gophers coach Niko Medved.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 11:03PM
Then-Central Arkansas forward Nehemiah Turner (4) looked to shoot against Oklahoma forward Luke Northweather on Dec. 22, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (Nate Billings/The Associated Press)

Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved and his staff were searching hard for their future center, and that work finally paid off Wednesday with a commitment from Central Arkansas transfer Nehemiah Turner.

The 6-10, 265-pound sophomore-to-be should be a strong candidate to start in the middle for Medved, who has one of the top signed transfer classes in the Big Ten.

Turner averaged 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 18.1 minutes last season.

An Auburndale, Fla., native, Turner opened eyes nationally when he scored 37 points on 13-for-15 shooting and added 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 77-72 victory over Stetson on March 2 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

Turner averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in his last 10 games this past season.

Turner and 6-8, 260-pound San Jose State transfer Robert Vaihola will likely share center duties for the Gophers. Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is expected to be the team’s top option at forward.

The Gophers have signed six transfers this spring, including Northern Colorado’s Langston Reynolds, Davidson’s Bobby Durkin, Cal’s B.J. Omot and Western Michigan’s Chansey Willis Jr.

about the writer

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Central Arkansas center Turner is transferring to Gophers basketball

card image

Nehemiah Turner, a 6-10, 265-pound sophomore-to-be, should be a strong candidate to start in the middle for new Gophers coach Niko Medved.

Gophers

Gophers add running back Johann Cardenas, a transfer from Vanderbilt

card image

Gophers

Gophers football team adds defensive tackle Mo Omonode, a transfer from Purdue

card image