Western Michigan transfer Chansey Willis Jr. put the Gophers in a better spot with point guard depth Monday when he committed to play for new coach Niko Medved next season.
A 6-2, 190-pound junior and all-Mid American Conference second-team pick, Willis committed to the Gophers during his visit over the weekend, but he announced his decision Monday on Instagram.
Willis averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season. He scored in double figures in 22 games last season for the Broncos, including 34 points and eight assists against Ohio and 28 points, eight rebounds and five steals against Akron.
Out of Detroit King High School, Willis was a two-sport athlete, playing basketball and football. He was named Michigan Mr. Basketball after averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game as a senior in 2022.
Willis went to Saginaw Valley State at the Division II level as a freshman in 2022-23 and averaged 12 points and 4.8 assists in 20 games. He then played one season in junior college at Henry Ford College before heading to Western Michigan last year.
With the Gophers, Willis will give Medved a veteran presence as a floor leader alongside Isaac Asuma, who averaged 5.6 points and 2.1 assists as a freshman.
Medved now has seven newcomers with the Gophers, including transfers Langston Reynolds (Northern Colorado), Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado State), BJ Omot (California), Bobby Durkin (Davidson) and Robert Vaihola (San Jose State) and high school recruit Kai Shinholster.