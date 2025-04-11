Coming off his program’s best season at the Division I level, St. Thomas men’s basketball coach Johnny Tauer didn’t anticipate losing his top two scorers once the transfer portal opened last month.
The 24-win Tommies were runner-up in the Summit League regular season and conference tournament. They’re NCAA tournament eligible for the first time next year — and will be debuting a new arena.
Still, Tauer’s starting junior guards Miles Barnstable and Kendall Blue decided to transfer to chase bigger paydays with name, image and likeness (NIL) and upcoming revenue sharing for athletes.
Blue, a former East Ridge standout, signed with Nebraska on Wednesday. A former Division III standout, Barnstable signed with Tulsa this week. They were among several top Summit League players to transfer so far this spring.
“You see players moving around an awful lot,” Tauer said. “It’s easy to judge them, but the reality is it’s within the ground rules. And every kid and their family has the opportunity to decide what’s best for them. But there are a lot of people on the periphery that probably push kids a little too much that the grass is greener. That’s the saddest part.”
No team can avoid being hit by portal losses in today’s landscape. St. Thomas and the Gophers are in the same boat with other DI programs trying to rebuild rosters this spring, but they have a different approach to recruiting with NIL and soon-to-be revenue sharing.
“For certain kids getting more money immediately is the right thing to do,” Tauer said. “For other kids, immediate money might not be the most important thing. It’s more about the holistic experience.”
Gophers gain NIL ground
New Gophers men’s hoops coach Niko Medved is excited about taking over at the right time with greater investment in the program. Financially, he’s able to offer more to players than ever because of revenue sharing. The pending NCAA vs. House settlement will allow schools to pay their athletes up to $20.5 million annually, mostly on football and men’s basketball.