“I know you see a lot of sound bites where you see high school coaches say, ‘[College coaches] are just not recruiting high school guys anymore,‘” Tauer said. “I’m not saying that’s the wrong approach. If you have millions and millions of dollars and you say, we’re just going to get another 22-year-old and another 22-year-old, and we’re just going to stay old. That is a way to do it. I think we’re going to build more with high school kids.”