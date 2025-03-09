Colleges

St. Thomas men’s basketball team rolls past North Dakota and into Summit League final

The Tommies will play Omaha on Sunday for the championship.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 9, 2025 at 5:46AM
St. Thomas guard Kendall Blue, shown during a February game, led the Tommies in scoring in their victory Saturday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kendall Blue scored 21 points to help St. Thomas pull away for an 85-69 victory over North Dakota in the semifinals of the Summit League Championships on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Tommies (24-9) advanced to the Summit League championship game for the first time. The Tommies, who had lost in the tournament semifinals the past two seasons, will play Omaha in the championship game Sunday. Omaha defeated South Dakota 100-75 in the semifinals Saturday.

The Tommies, who defeated North Dakota twice during the regular season, trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, before outscoring the Fighting Hawks 19-8 over the final six minutes of the half to tie the game 33-33 at halftime.

Carter Bjerke and Drake Dobbs each scored 15 and Miles Barnstable added 14 for the Tommies.

Eli King and Mier Panoam each scored 15 to lead North Dakota (12-21). North Dakota upset South Dakota State 85-69 on Friday in the quarterfinals as Treysen Eaglestaff scored a tournament record 51 points. The Tommies limited Eaglestaff to six points.

The Tommies and Omaha split their regular-season series. Omaha won 89-78 on Jan. 23 in Omaha before the Tommies won 95-84 on Feb. 15 in St. Paul.

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

