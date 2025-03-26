RandBall: Gophers vs. St. Thomas needs to happen, and it seems like Niko Medved agrees

In a moment of levity at the end of an already fairly light and cheerful introductory news conference, new Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved tried his hand at comedy when asked for his thoughts on playing against fellow local Division I school St. Thomas.
“So I talked to Johnny and I’m begging him to play and he doesn’t even want to play,” Medved deadpanned while referencing St. Thomas head coach Johnny Tauer.
Medved got serious, though. He said he couldn’t promise anything for next season but that in general he likes the idea.
“Listen, I’m open to that for sure,” he said. “[Tauer] does a great job, you know what I mean? And my brother went to St. Thomas. I think it’s really cool to see them doing what they’re doing. I think that’s awesome. I think it’s awesome for basketball in the state of Minnesota, and I’m a competitive guy. It’d be fun.”
It’s refreshing to think of college basketball as fun (which it is) even as money dominates the sport in 2025. It’s also a relief to hear Medved talking in positive terms about something that should be a no-brainer — as I noted on Wednesday’s “Daily Delivery” podcast.
St. Thomas made the large leap from Division III to Division I at the start of the 2021-22 season, which coincided with the start of Ben Johnson’s tenure as Gophers coach.
Arguably there wasn’t much upside for Johnson’s Gophers to play the Tommies early on, when a loss or even a close victory would be a major stumble and give St. Thomas broad exposure.
But as the Tommies built their program, it made less sense. Notable: St. Thomas had a higher NET ranking than the Gophers during the 2022-23 season, just the second year of the program’s D-I life.