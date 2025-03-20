Gophers

Frank Mitchell, Gophers basketball big man, enters transfer portal

Mitchell turned in three double-doubles late in the season and was a key figure in the upset at USC.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 2:09AM
Gophers forward Frank Mitchell is fouled during a Feb. 25 game against Northwestern. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers junior big man Frank Mitchell, who proved to be a formidable inside presence this season, is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Mitchell reposted on his social media accounts the news coming from his agent Wednesday evening.

The 6-8, 260-pound Toronto native averaged 4.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 15.6 minutes and shot 66% from the field in 29 games, including nine starts, in his first year with the Gophers.

View post on X

The biggest impact for Mitchell came in his last eight games; he scored in double figures four times and had three double-doubles. He had 11 points and 11 rebounds vs. USC and 12 points and 11 rebounds vs. Rutgers in the last two regular-season games.

Mitchell’s best performance of the season came Feb. 15 at USC, where he had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Gophers' 69-66 win.

In 2023-24, Mitchell had a breakout first Division I season with Canisius, ranking fourth in the nation with an average of 11.6 rebounds per game.

Mitchell didn’t want to talk about his plans March 12, the day the Gophers' season ended with a Big Ten tournament loss to Northwestern. “It’s hard for me to think about next year right now,” Mitchell said then. “We just lost.”

The Gophers are hiring a new coach after Ben Johnson was fired following that loss. Johnson had said Mitchell and freshman guard Isaac Asuma would likely return. Asuma is expected to hear from the next coach before making his decision.

The first Gophers player to announce he would enter the portal was senior guard Tyler Cochran, who didn’t play this season while recovering from foot surgery.

The Gophers had 10 seniors on the roster this season. The other scholarship players were Mitchell, Asuma, sophomore forward Kadyn Betts and freshman forward Grayson Grove.

about the writer

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers basketball big man Frank Mitchell enters transfer portal

card image

The junior turned in three double-doubles late in the season and was a key figure in the upset at USC.

Gophers

Linebacker Lindenberg uses Gophers pro day to show he’s healthy after surgery

card image

Gophers

Gophers are hiring while Big Ten men’s basketball has zero Black head coaches again

Staff headshot
Marcus Fuller
New University of Minnesota mens' head basketball coach Ben Johnson, right, receives his own number from athletic director Mark Coyle following a press conference to introduce Johnson, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. Johnson replaces Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons and took the job at New Mexico. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)