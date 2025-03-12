INDIANAPOLIS - Ben Johnson huddled up his players before the Gophers opened the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament Wednesday against Northwestern not knowing if it was his last time with this group.
Gophers men’s basketball team flops against Northwestern in Big Ten tournament
Two losses to Northwestern in two weeks are big reasons the Gophers likely won’t play again this season.
Would he be saying goodbye to seniors Dawson Garcia, Parker Fox and Mike Mitchell Jr., who chose not to follow most of last year’s team into the transfer portal?
This wasn’t the season Johnson envisioned when Garcia and company turned down bigger NIL paydays to return to his program.
Big Ten recordwise, there wasn’t much difference between seven wins this season and nine the previous season. But the Gophers might not get to postseason play again after Wednesday’s 72-64 loss against the Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The 12th-seeded Gophers (15-17) finished ahead of Northwestern in the standings based on tiebreakers, but they were fighting from behind from the opening tip Wednesday.
Much like the rest of the Big Ten, Johnson couldn’t figure out how to slow down league scoring champ Nick Martinelli, who finished with 28 points.
Martinelli had 29 points in the 75-63 win against the Gophers in Minneapolis on Feb. 25, mostly in the second half. This time he scored 14 in each half.
The Wildcats (17-15) executed their pick-and-roll offense to perfection as they took a 32-23 lead after a floater from Martinelli.
Garcia, who finished with a team-high 22 points, hit two free throws in a 6-0 run that left the Gophers behind 32-29 at halftime, but Fox missed a layup in transition with seconds left.
In the first meeting two weeks ago, the Gophers never led against Northwestern in arguably their most deflating home stretch, which included losing to Penn State at Williams Arena.
Those two losses erased any opportunity for the Gophers to finish .500 or better in the Big Ten for the first time since 2017. They ended 2-8 at home but 5-5 on the road this year in league play.
Four of Minnesota’s last six losses in conference play were by single digits, including vs. Wisconsin and Rutgers to finish the regular season.
There was no margin for error in close games this season. Defensive miscues and missed free throws cost them wins all year, but the Gophers simply were outworked Wednesday.
In the second half, the Wildcats outscored the Gophers 22-10 to start and took a 54-39 lead on a three-pointer from Ty Berry with 9:49 to play.
The Gophers were actually shooting well from the foul line but nowhere else outside of Garcia. They started 4-for-17 from the floor in the second half before Mike Mitchell’s three-pointer made it 59-47.
A few minutes later, the Wildcats summed up the day for the Gophers when K.J. Windham threw up a wild 22-footer that hit all net for another 15-point lead.
The Wildcats, who advanced to play Wisconsin in Thursday’s second round in Indianapolis, shot 48 percent from the field but controlled the game with 32 points in the paint and a 36-32 rebounding edge.
Of the three key Gophers seniors who returned from last year’s 19-win NIT team, Garcia led in scoring and rebounding for the third straight year to earn All-Big Ten second-team honors. He had seven straight 20-point games earlier in the season, included big moments in wins vs. Oregon and Michigan.
Fox and Mitchell dealt with nagging ankle and foot injuries and didn’t have the same impact as last season, but they kept battling until the end Wednesday. Mitchell had 11 points, Fox six.
What’s next this season seems unclear for the Gophers. The NIT and new College Basketball Crown tournament could take below-.500 teams, but it’s not likely.
It’s too early to know player decisions, but the Gophers will work hard to retain talented non-seniors such as freshman Isaac Asuma and junior Frank Mitchell, who had bright moments this season. Possibly Brennan Rigsby, too, because of changes in eligibility for junior college transfers.
As for Johnson’s future, he was already planning for next season before the Big Ten tournament early exit Wednesday afternoon.
