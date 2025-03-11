The Wildcats (16-15, 7-13) saw a three-game winning streak end with two straight losses to end the regular season. They still were able to qualify for the Big Ten tournament after losing starters Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach to season-ending injuries. Junior Nick Martinelli, who was named All-Big Ten second team with the Gophers’ Dawson Garcia, finished as the league’s top scorer. Martinelli had 29 points in Northwestern’s 75-63 win at Minnesota.