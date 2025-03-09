Facing two potential NBA lottery picks Sunday, the Gophers knew Rutgers freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper would be a tough matchup, but they had been a different basketball team on the road this season.
Gophers men’s basketball earns No. 12 seed in Big Ten tourney but end regular season with loss at Rutgers
Their road winning streak came to an end, but their season will continue Wednesday in Indianapolis against Northwestern.
After battling for its postseason lives most of league play, Gophers coach Ben Johnson’s team qualified for the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis before the final regular-season game.
Basically playing for the highest seed possible, the Gophers couldn’t pull off their fifth straight road win Sunday in a 75-67 overtime loss against the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J.
Dawson Garcia led the Gophers (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) with 19 points, including a floater with 7.5 seconds left to force an extra period tied 61-61.
Dylan Harper nearly won the game in regulation with a spinning layup before Garcia answered. Harper was forced into a turnover before the second-half buzzer, but he redeemed himself with six of his 22 points in overtime for Rutgers (15-16, 7-13), which earned the 11th seed after getting the tiebreaker Sunday.
The Gophers owned the tiebreaker over Iowa, so they earn the No. 12 seed to play in Wednesday’s opener in the Big Ten tourney against No. 13 seed Northwestern. Only the top 15 teams qualify for the conference tournament this year, meaning Nebraska, Penn State and Washington were left out.
A couple plays away later from a sixth road win, the Gophers had the momentum when Frank Mitchell gave them a 58-57 advantage with 1:14 left after erasing an 11-point deficit in the second half.
After Rutgers took the lead by a point, Femi Odukale went 1-for-2 from the foul line to tie the game, but that was part of a rough day on free throws for the Gophers, who went 13-for-23 at the charity stripe.
After 11 lead changes in the first half, the Scarlet Knights held their opponent scoreless from the field for 5 1/2 minutes to take a 38-29 halftime lead.
Not surprisingly the way they’ve played on the road, the Gophers wouldn’t back down after trailing 42-31 with 17 minutes left. They used a 10-0 run to take a 47-46 lead after a layup from Mitchell.
Garcia picked up his fourth foul with 7:17 to play, but the Gophers were able to stay within striking distance with their leading scorer on the bench.
Odukale and Lu’Cye Patterson scored on back-to-back possessions to keep the score tied before Garcia returned to pull the Gophers ahead 56-55 on a jumper.
Mitchell finished tied with Patterson with 12 points, but he also led the Gophers with 11 rebounds for the second consecutive game.
In last weekend’s 67-65 victory at Nebraska, the Gophers pulled out their first win ever at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with Garcia missing the final two minutes with a tweaked ankle. They had 25 bench points Sunday, but they couldn’t overcome poor foul shooting.
In Wednesday’s 74-67 loss against Wisconsin at home, Johnson was also frustrated with his team going 8-for-15 on free throws.
Their road winning streak came to an end, but their season will continue Wednesday in Indianapolis against Northwestern.