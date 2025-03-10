Gable Steveson wins fourth Big Ten wrestling title as Gophers finish fourth

Steveson won his 66th consecutive match, handing Kerkvliet — a former Simley standout, the reigning NCAA champion and a four-time All-American — his first loss of the season. Steveson, who led 3-0 after the first period and 6-2 after the second, also beat Kerkvliet in the 2021 NCAA quarterfinals and in the 2022 NCAA semifinals en route to back-to-back championships.