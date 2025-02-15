Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson makes his final home match his 63rd victory in a row

The dual started at 125 pounds and featured drama right away. The Gophers’ 13th-ranked Cooper Flynn trailed Iowa’s 26th-ranked Joey Cruz 3-1 in the third period before getting a takedown with five seconds left in the third period. Cruz had built enough riding time to tie the match 4-4, and it went to sudden victory, where Cruz scored a takedown for a 7-4 win and a 3-0 lead for the Hawkeyes.