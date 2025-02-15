Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson makes his final home match his 63rd victory in a row

Gable Steveson, making the final home appearance of his Gophers wrestling career, fired up the Maturi Pavilion crowd Friday night, pacing around the mat with his arms outstretched during the introductions for the dual meet against Iowa.
The sixth-ranked Gophers lost to third-ranked Iowa, their 11th consecutive loss to the Hawkeyes.
The sellout crowd of 5,307 responded to the Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA heavyweight champion’s request for noise, bringing a roar and a festive atmosphere to the border rivalry.
And when it was time for Steveson to step on the home mat for the final time, the former Apple Valley High School star didn’t disappoint.
Steveson ran his winning streak to 63 consecutive matches with a 19-3 technical fall over No. 11 Ben Kueter. Steveson racked up four takedowns and seven near-fall points, ending the match with 12 seconds left in the first period.
What Steveson couldn’t do was give the sixth-ranked Gophers a team win against the third-ranked Hawkeyes. By winning six of the first seven matches and seven of 10 overall, Iowa secured a 23-11 victory.
The loss was the 11th consecutive for the Gophers (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten) against the Hawkeyes (12-1, 6-1). Minnesota finished its regular season and now prepares for the Big Ten championships on March 8-9 at Northwestern, followed by the NCAA championships on March 20-22 in Philadelphia.
The dual started at 125 pounds and featured drama right away. The Gophers’ 13th-ranked Cooper Flynn trailed Iowa’s 26th-ranked Joey Cruz 3-1 in the third period before getting a takedown with five seconds left in the third period. Cruz had built enough riding time to tie the match 4-4, and it went to sudden victory, where Cruz scored a takedown for a 7-4 win and a 3-0 lead for the Hawkeyes.
At 133, Iowa’s third-ranked Drake Ayala — an NCAA runner-up last year — stretched the Hawkeyes’ team lead to 6-0 with a 9-5 win over Minnesota’s 19th-ranked Tyler Wells. Alaya had takedowns in each of the first two periods before Wells’ third-period rally fell short.
Eighth-ranked Vance VomBaur at 141 ran his record to 20-3 with a 14-10 decision over unranked Cullan Schriever. Looking for a major decision, VomBaur led 10-2 and 13-4, but Schriever scored two takedowns in the final 30 seconds, leaving the team score 6-3 in Iowa’s favor.
Iowa’s next three wrestlers — Kyle Parco at 149, Jacori Teemer at 157 and Michael Caliendo at 165, ranked third, third and second respectively — each won to stretch the Iowa lead to 17-3
Parco, a four-time All-American and transfer from Arizona State, blanked No. 29 Drew Roberts 5-0, building 3:17 of riding time. Teemer, an NCAA finalist at Arizona State last year, used a third-period takedown to edge No. 8 Tommy Askey 4-1. Caliendo, a two-time All-American, scored a 21-5 technical fall over No. 11 Andrew Sparks at 6:09.
Iowa’s 11th-ranked 174-pounder Patrick Kennedy, a senior from Kasson-Mantorville, Minn., scored an 8-4 decision over No. 22 Clayton Whiting, bumping the Hawkeyes’ lead to 20-3.
The marquee matchup of the dual came at 184 with the Gophers’ fourth-ranked Max McEnelly facing No. 8 Gabe Arnold. It didn’t disappoint as McEnelly scored a takedown 37 seconds into the first sudden-victory period to win 4-1 and stay unbeaten at 18-0. The win cut Iowa’s team lead to 20-6.
At 197, Iowa’s top-ranked Stephen Buchanan edged No. 8 Isaiah Salazar 5-1 with a late takedown, making it 23-6.
