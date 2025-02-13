After finishing 22nd in the NCAA tournament last year and 15th in 2023, Minnesota is poised to return to the top 10 or better. The Gophers are No. 5 in Intermat’s tournament rankings, and they have five wrestlers in the top 10 in their weight class — Steveson (No. 1 at heavyweight), McEnelly (No. 4 at 184), Isaiah Salazar (No. 8 at 197), Tommy Askey (No. 8 at 157) and Vance VomBaur (No. 8 at 141).