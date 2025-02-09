The No. 7 Gophers wrestling team won eight of 10 matches — six by major decision or technical fall — to rout Purdue 35-6 on Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.
Gophers wrestlers dominate Purdue for sixth consecutive dual victory
The No. 7 Gophers will close the regular season against Iowa on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion.
It was the sixth consecutive dual victory for the Gophers (10-1, 6-1 Big Ten), who were coming off a 20-17 win Friday at No. 4 Ohio State.
Technical fall victories by Andrew Sparks at 165 pounds, Max McEnelly at 184 and Gable Steveson at heavyweight helped the Gophers build an 18-3 lead.
McEnelly, ranked fourth at 184, improved to 17-0 on the season.
Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist ranked No. 1 at heavyweight, won 18-3 for his 62nd consecutive victory — the third-longest run in program history behind Dustin Schlatter’s 65 straight wins and Cole Konrad’s 76.
Steveson improved to 10-0 this season with seven tech fall victories and two pins. He is 95-2 in his Gophers career, including 58-0 overall in dual meets and 43-0 in the Big Ten.
Leading 21-6, the Gophers finished the match with technical fall victories by Vance VomBaur (141 pounds) and Tommy Askey (157) and a major decision by Drew Roberts (149).
