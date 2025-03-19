Gophers are hiring while Big Ten men’s basketball has zero Black head coaches again

The Gophers are among the Big Ten programs that have taken diversity more seriously than others with recent hires. They are tied with Indiana and Michigan for the lead in the Big Ten with three Black men’s basketball head coaches in their history — Clem Haskins, Tubby Smith and Johnson (Jimmy Williams was the U’s first black men’s hoops coach but as interim in 1986). Rutgers has also had three, but not all when part of the Big Ten.