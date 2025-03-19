Gophers are hiring while Big Ten men’s basketball has zero Black head coaches again

Four years ago, the Big Ten had five Black men’s basketball head coaches and was a model for diversity at the highest level of college basketball.
After that season, Danny Manning didn’t get the full-time job at Maryland after his interim tag expired. Micah Shrewsberry left Penn State to take over Notre Dame’s program in 2023. And Juwan Howard was fired last year at Michigan.
This year, Ben Johnson was fired by the Gophers. Mike Woodson stepped down at Indiana. And just like that, the Big Ten dropped to zero Black men’s head coaches for the first time since 2016-17. Back then, the conference had 14 teams. Now it has 18.
Indiana, Iowa and the Gophers had openings until the Hoosiers announced West Virginia’s Darian DeVries as their next coach Monday.
The Gophers are preparing to hire someone soon, with Colorado State’s Niko Medved the favorite, and the Hawkeyes have been linked to Drake’s Ben McCollum. Both are coaching in the NCAA tournament first round, which starts Thursday. Neither is Black.
So there’s a strong chance the Big Ten will enter next season with no head coaches of color in men’s basketball, the only major conference with that distinction.
That’s a statement in itself. Probably something Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti will address at some point, as his predecessor Kevin Warren did when it happened in the past.
Petitti addressed diversity at Big Ten media days in October, including that Rutgers' Coquese Washington and Wisconsin’s Marisa Moseley were the only Black head coaches in Big Ten women’s basketball. Moseley has since resigned.