Marcus Fuller picks the NCAA men’s basketball bracket, with 10 story lines to watch
Star Tribune basketball writer Marcus Fuller picks Houston to win the NCAA tournament. Here’s why:
UConn is trying to become the second team in Division I men’s hoops history to ever win three consecutive NCAA titles. Legendary coach John Wooden’s UCLA teams, from 1967-73, won seven in a row. Not so fast, Danny Hurley. The Huskies, who finished third in the Big East, will be fortunate to get past Oklahoma in their 8-9 seed first-round matchup.
First No. 1 to lose
Why is it that the No. 1 overall seed often gets the hardest path to the Final Four? That’s the South Region’s top-seeded Auburn this year after limping into the NCAAs with three losses in its last four games. The Tigers could fall victim in the second round to Creighton or Louisville. And they don’t want to see Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 after losing that matchup in SEC play.
Weighing injury impact
Raise your hand if you would’ve had Duke win it all with a healthy Cooper Flagg. Me too. But the star freshman and projected No. 1 NBA draft pick is dealing with an ankle injury. Iowa State’s starting backcourt is banged up with Keshon Gilbert out for the season and Tamin Lipsey also dealing with a groin injury. Memphis point guard Tyrese Hunter was in a walking boot Sunday. And Alabama’s Grant Nelson’s knee injury could also limit him in the tournament.
SEC sets record
No conference has ever sent more teams to the NCAA tournament than the SEC’s 14 of 16 programs this year, including No. 1 seeds Auburn and Florida. Alabama and Tennessee are also Final Four contenders, but don’t sleep on Ole Miss for a Sweet 16 run or better. The Big East had the previous record with 11 NCAA teams in 2011, including UConn winning the national championship.
Big Ten title drought
Same question every year. When will the Big Ten win its first NCAA title since Michigan State in 2000? Eight Big Ten teams are in the field this year. Tom Izzo’s Spartans, a No. 2 seed, have the best team, especially if Minnesotan Tre Holloman is shooting the ball well with fellow guards Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson and Jeremy Fears. Big Ten tourney champion Michigan got no respect with a No. 5 seed. Maryland was one of the hottest teams entering March. Wisconsin and Oregon have the firepower for a Sweet 16 run or more.
Gophers connections
Gophers fans are officially on Niko Medved watch, as the Colorado State coach and Minnesota native is the favorite to replace Ben Johnson. Medved’s Rams are a popular upset choice in Friday’s 5-12 game vs. Memphis. Former Gophers coach Richard Pitino has New Mexico dancing for the second straight year. Former Gophers players Elijah Hawkins (Texas Tech), Pharrel Payne (Texas A&M) and Isaiah Ihnen (Liberty) are also part of the Big Dance.
Hello, Cinderella
High Point, Drake, New Mexico and Utah State are my double digit seeds reaching at least the second round from outside major conferences. Drake coach Ben McCollum seems to be involved with every top coaching search (mainly Iowa and Indiana) for good reason. But High Point and Alan Huss are my Cinderellas to the Sweet 16 after upsetting Purdue and potentially Clemson. Tubby Smith’s alma mater, High Point has the second longest active win streak at 14 straight games. San Diego, winners of 15 in a row, is also getting lots of buzz to upset Michigan in Round One.
Bama basketball school
Alabama missed the College Football Playoffs last season, but don’t worry Tide fans. This is also a basketball school. Nate Oats retained and recruited enough talent to make another deep run. Nelson’s knee will determine if Duke and Flagg won’t stand in Bama’s way in the Elite Eight. For the second straight year, the Tide will fall to the eventual NCAA champion in the Final Four.
Gator bait
Hard to find another team in college basketball with the combination of elite guards (Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin) and frontcourt talent (Alex Condon) like the Gators. Watching them when the Gophers were in Orlando, one could only think this is the top team in the country. And five of Florida’s last six wins have been vs. ranked opponents.
Best since Phi Slama Jama
Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler went to back-to-back finals but never won the national championship on those legendary 1980s teams. The current Cougars under Kelvin Sampson could get it done with the most dominant Big 12 regular season team (19-1) since Baylor’s 2021 NCAA title squad. L.J. Cryer was on that Bears team before transferring and eventually earning first team All-Big 12 honors with Houston this year. Sampson would become the first Black coach to be crowned national champion since UConn’s Kevin Ollie in 2014.
