The first Los Angeles trip for Ben Johnson’s basketball team in Big Ten play started out with a big victory — just as it did for other Gophers sports teams.
Gophers men’s basketball team pushes back for victory against USC
The Gophers trailed nearly the entire game, at times by double digits, before scoring eight points in the final 1:13.
P.J. Fleck’s football team pulled off the sweep of LA teams.
Keegan Cook’s volleyball team also won at UCLA before dropping the second match nearby at USC.
Playing to keep their Big Ten basketball tournament qualifying hopes alive Saturday, the Gophers got four free throws from Lu’Cye Patterson in the last 13 seconds left to pull off a 69-66 upset Saturday of USC at the Galen Center.
Leading the Gophers (13-12, 5-9 Big Ten) in scoring Saturday was Patterson, who had 19 of his season-high 25 points in the second half.
Frank Mitchell, who finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, scored on a putback Saturday to cut Minnesota’s deficit to 66-65 with 23 seconds to play.
After USC’s inbounds pass was stolen by Dawson Garcia, Patterson drew a foul driving hard to the rim and nailed two free throws for the lead.
The Trojans committed a turnover on their ensuing possession when Desmond Claude lost the ball out of bounds. The call was reviewed but not overturned.
Patterson then iced the game with two more free throws for the Gophers, who ended the game on an 8-0 run.
The Gophers trailed by 14 points in the first half, but 11 straight points helped them steal momentum and go up 58-54 after Patterson’s deep three-pointer at 5:46 in the second half.
The Trojans (14-11, 6-8), who shot 9-for-15 from three-point range, were led by Wesley Yates and Chibuzo Agbo with 18 points apiece.
On a critical defensive play late, Femi Odukale fouled Agbo behind the three-point line with 90 seconds left. Agbo hit all of his free throws for a 66-61 advantage.
Earlier, the Gophers took their first lead of the game with a putback dunk from Mitchell with 7:16 to play.
Mitchell, a 6-8, 260-pound junior, provided a much needed inside presence with the Trojans focusing on shutting down one of the Big Ten’s top scorers in Garcia, who was held to seven points on 3-for-10 shooting Saturday.
USC’s players switched on screens and double-teamed Garcia at every opportunity. The game plan was to see if anyone else could beat them.
That worked out pretty well for most opponents this season, but the Gophers found a way to win with their leading scorer held under double figures for only the second time in Big Ten play.
Isaac Asuma also had 10 of his 12 points in the first half for the Gophers, who bounced back from last weekend’s 21-point loss vs. Illinois at home.
The celebration might last through the weekend, but Johnson’s team will try to end the LA trip 2-0 after Tuesday’s game at UCLA.
Minnesota had lost four in a row, the longest skid in its history. The Gophers ended it with their 800th victory.