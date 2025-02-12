Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a listener question about Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson and the challenges he has faced. Rand also notes a tough ending for the Frost and another signing for the Twins.
Podcast: A listener wonders if Ben Johnson is getting a fair shake with Gophers
Host Michael Rand starts with a listener question about Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson and the challenges he has faced. Rand also notes a tough ending for the Frost and another signing for the Twins.
12:00: Poetry is back! Rand and Keith Richotte Jr. revive their NFL poetry for the Super Bowl.
27:00: A dramatic reading of a long-lost letter and what remains unresolved for the Timberwolves.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Medina police tie break-ins at Timberwolves player’s home, others to burglary ring targeting pros
A man charged with burglarizing an NFL quarterback’s house in Ohio had a phone photo of a bracelet stolen in Medina, a court filing says.