Podcast: A listener wonders if Ben Johnson is getting a fair shake with Gophers

Host Michael Rand starts with a listener question about Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson and the challenges he has faced. Rand also notes a tough ending for the Frost and another signing for the Twins.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2025 at 4:03PM
Gophers coach Ben Johnson has faced plenty of adversity in his career. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

12:00: Poetry is back! Rand and Keith Richotte Jr. revive their NFL poetry for the Super Bowl.

27:00: A dramatic reading of a long-lost letter and what remains unresolved for the Timberwolves.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

