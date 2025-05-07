Driver in Park Tavern crash pleads guilty to two counts of murder, faces up to 30 years in prison

He told the court he was drinking vodka at home before driving to Park Tavern. He couldn’t remember how much he drank. When he got to the parking lot, he attempted to park and struck several vehicles. He knew that police could be called and he was driving drunk. He tried to flee the parking lot. He accelerated at 40 miles per hour through a metal fence, through the patio and into several boulders on the other side of the patio.