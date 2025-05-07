Twin Cities Suburbs

Driver in Park Tavern crash pleads guilty to two counts of murder, faces up to 30 years in prison

Six days before he was set to go to trial, Steven Frane Bailey pleaded guilty to several felonies on Wednesday.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 2:12PM
Denzel Flowers was the partner of Gabriel Quinn Harvey of Rosemount, a 30-year-old health unit coordinator who was killed at the Park Tavern patio restaurant in St. Louis Park, Minn., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. ] Following Sunday's vehicle crash at Park Tavern, the restaurant/bar reopens on Wednesday at noon. RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • richard.tsong-taatarii @startribune.com (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Six days before his trial was set to begin for a drunken driving crash into the Park Tavern patio that killed two people and injured a dozen more, Steven Frane Bailey pleaded guilty to five felonies, including two counts of third-degree murder.

At a hearing inside Hennepin County District Court Wednesday morning, Bailey agreed to a plea deal that will see him serve up to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty for the murder of Kristina Folkerts and Gabriel Harvey and also pleaded guilty to three counts of felony criminal vehicular operation.

Steven Frane Bailey (Hennepin County Jail)

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Krista White said the plea agreement asks that Bailey serve between 25 and 30 years in prison. White said the state will seek the full 30 years.

As Judge Juan Hoyos asked Bailey if he was of a clear mind in making his decisions, Bailey said he was. He then pleaded guilty to the five felonies.

Bailey’s attorney, Thomas Sieben, then began running through the statement of facts on the record. He asked Bailey a series of questions. Bailey, with his head tilted slightly down, admitted to several things.

He told the court he was drinking vodka at home before driving to Park Tavern. He couldn’t remember how much he drank. When he got to the parking lot, he attempted to park and struck several vehicles. He knew that police could be called and he was driving drunk. He tried to flee the parking lot. He accelerated at 40 miles per hour through a metal fence, through the patio and into several boulders on the other side of the patio.

“You hit tables on the patio?” Sieben asked.

“Correct,” Bailey said.

“You hit chairs?” he continued.

“Correct,” Bailey said.

“And you hit people?” Sieben asked.

Related Coverage

Politics

Bills seek to reform Minnesota’s DWI laws after tragic Park Tavern crash

Twin Cities

Park Tavern crash spotlights patchwork of Twin Cities patio regulations

News & Politics

What happens to the license of a Minnesota motorist with repeat drunken driving offenses?

Twin Cities Suburbs

What we know about the victims of the Park Tavern crash

“Correct,” Bailey said.

Sieben asked Bailey if he knew his behavior was imminently dangeorus to other people and “evinced a depraved mind without regard for human life?”

Bailey said that was correct.

That admission was the necessary element to a guilty plea for third-degree murder — a charge the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office brought to try and get the maximum penalty

Tier-four presentence investigation and report for sentencing in a few weeks, at that time I’ll hear from the parties and make a determination as to a sentence in this matter.

It brought some closure to a crime that shocked the state and has led to a push for more stringent DUI laws from lawmakers.

Folkerts, a mother of three whose own mother had worked at the beloved restaurant, was working as a server over Labor Day weekend when Bailey drove his BMW through a metal fence and accelerated through the patio. He had a blood alcohol content of .335, more than four-times the legal limit.

Kristina Folkerts and Gabriel Harvey (With permission from GoFundMe)

Harvey, a health unit coordinator at Methodist Hospital who was set to finish nursing school, was sitting outside, celebrating the departure of a coworker.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against Bailey in recent days. It added charges and details of the devastating injuries several other victims have dealt with in the wake of the crash.

Tegan D’Albani, a nurse at Methodist, has had multiple surgeries after sustaining broken legs, a broken pelvis, broken ribs and dislocated knees. She has been unable to resume daily tasks. Laura Knutsen, also a nurse at Methodist, was unable to walk for several months after the accident. She fractured 11 ribs, multiple vertebrae, her clavicle and pelvis and had a liver laceration. Theo Larson, an ICU nurse, was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, suffered facial fractures and lost all memory of the night of the accident. He has been unable to return to work.

Victims of the crash and family members of Folkerts and Harvey sat in the courtroom across the aisle from Bailey’s family. Both sides have dutifully shown up as the case moved through the courts for the past eight months.

Bailey has been out of jail on bail and attending residential treatment for alcoholism for the past several months.

Bailey had five previous convictions for driving under the influence but it had been nine years since his most recent conviction. He had a valid Minnesota driver’s license when the crash occurred.

Last week, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed new legislation that would make for more stringent DUI laws for repeat offenders. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Larry Kraft of St. Louis Park, passed 123-5 and was sent to the Senate.

This is a breaking news story, return to startribune.com for updates.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

St. Louis Park: Neighbor lawsuit against family’s basketball hoop is moot

card image

Neighbors’ dispute about the hoop’s location began last year, but the disagreement escalated into a lawsuit and restraining order. An attorney representing the city says the lawsuit goes too far.

Politics

Minnesota cities to legislators: Don’t tell us how to fix the housing shortage

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

With BAC results in, Twin Cities bus driver charged with being drunk with students aboard

card image