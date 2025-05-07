Driver in Park Tavern crash pleads guilty to two counts of murder, faces up to 30 years in prison

Six days before his trial was set to begin for a drunken driving crash into the Park Tavern patio that killed two people and injured a dozen more, Steven Frane Bailey pleaded guilty to five felonies, including two counts of third-degree murder.
At a hearing inside Hennepin County District Court Wednesday morning, Bailey agreed to a plea deal that will see him serve up to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty for the murder of Kristina Folkerts and Gabriel Harvey and also pleaded guilty to three counts of felony criminal vehicular operation.
Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Krista White said the plea agreement asks that Bailey serve between 25 and 30 years in prison. White said the state will seek the full 30 years.
As Judge Juan Hoyos asked Bailey if he was of a clear mind in making his decisions, Bailey said he was. He then pleaded guilty to the five felonies.
Bailey’s attorney, Thomas Sieben, then began running through the statement of facts on the record. He asked Bailey a series of questions. Bailey, with his head tilted slightly down, admitted to several things.
He told the court he was drinking vodka at home before driving to Park Tavern. He couldn’t remember how much he drank. When he got to the parking lot, he attempted to park and struck several vehicles. He knew that police could be called and he was driving drunk. He tried to flee the parking lot. He accelerated at 40 miles per hour through a metal fence, through the patio and into several boulders on the other side of the patio.
“You hit tables on the patio?” Sieben asked.
“Correct,” Bailey said.