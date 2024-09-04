What we know about the victims of the Park Tavern crash

Knutsen, 37, of St. Louis Park, was scheduled to begin her studies this week to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist at St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn. Described as “brilliant and funny” by friends who set up a crowdfunding campaign for her, Knutsen was a nurse at Methodist Hospital for nine years, much of that time spent in the intensive care unit. She was celebrating her last day as a registered nurse at Methodist on Sunday evening. Knutsen is still in serious condition at HCMC.