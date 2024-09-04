The victims of Sunday night’s Park Tavern crash were friends, parents and colleagues.
What we know about the victims of the Park Tavern crash
Kristina Folkerts and Gabriel Harvey, both 30, died of their injuries.
Two people were killed and nine more were injured, three seriously, when a vehicle rammed through the outdoor patio seating area of the St. Louis Park bar, several of them there to celebrate the final day of a Methodist Hospital Nurse celebrating her final shift.
Police arrested Steven Frane Bailey, 56, of St. Louis Park and charged him with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the incident. According to charges filed in Hennepin County Court, Bailey’s blood alcohol content measured at 0.325% after officers administered a preliminary breath test at HCMC.
Bailey was jailed on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
This is what we know about the victims of the crash:
Kristina Marie Folkerts
Folkerts, 30, of St. Louis Park, was a server at Park Tavern whose mother also worked at the neighborhood institution while pregnant with her. Folkerts had three daughters of her own. She was working in the outdoor seating area when police say Bailey drove into it shortly after 8 p.m. Folkerts died at the scene.
Gabriel Quinn Harvey
Harvey, 30, of Rosemount, was a health unit coordinator at Methodist Hospital. He was also a nursing student who was on track to graduate in December. Harvey and his partner recently purchased a home together — friends described him as “kind, smart, hilarious and so incredibly positive” on a GoFundMe campaign set up for his memorial service. Harvey was at Park Tavern to celebrate a colleague’s departure from the hospital.
Laura Kathleen Knutsen
Knutsen, 37, of St. Louis Park, was scheduled to begin her studies this week to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist at St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn. Described as “brilliant and funny” by friends who set up a crowdfunding campaign for her, Knutsen was a nurse at Methodist Hospital for nine years, much of that time spent in the intensive care unit. She was celebrating her last day as a registered nurse at Methodist on Sunday evening. Knutsen is still in serious condition at HCMC.
Tegan Laine D’Albani
D’albani, 34, of Golden Valley, suffered broken legs, pelvis, ribs and dislocated knees. She’s described as a “knowledgeable and thoughtful nurse” by friends and supporters. D’Albani, who has worked at the intensive care unit at Methodist for six years, has a young son. D’albani remains in serious condition at HCMC.
Theo Nikolai Larson
Larson, 33, of St. Paul, works in the intensive care unit at Methodist and did so while he navigated nursing school. Friends describe him as “smart, analytical and witty.” Larson was recently married — he and his wife had planned a honeymoon in New Zealand. He was admitted to North Memorial Health Hospital with multiple skull, facial and orbital fractures. According to the criminal complaint, Larson has also suffered “complete memory loss.” He was last reported to be in fair condition.
Others less seriously injured
Six other victims suffered less severe injuries. They are identified by their initials in the criminal complaint against driver Scott Frane Bailey.
E.S.: Serious road rash, chest pain, bruises, torn skin.
A.R.: Multiple bruises.
R.C.: Bruising behind one knee.
D.K.: Bruising to the back.
S.M. and L.M.: Minor injuries from being “hit by an object during the collision.”
