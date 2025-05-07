Nate Bargatze has sold more tickets than any other act to play Duluth’s Amsoil Arena. Who are the Top 5 artists to perform at the DECC?

This ticket rush isn’t a surprise. Bargatze, who is known for his clean humor, is also the top-earning comedian in the world and frequently sells out venues. He tends to make Minnesota a regular stop: He performed for 13,000 at the State Fair last year and will at Rochester’s Mayo Civic Center in June and at Xcel Energy Center July 26 and 27. Catch him while you can: He just said on the “Today” show that he’s planning to swap out standup for moving-making eventually. Bargatze recently published “Big Dumb Eyes: Stories from a Simpler Mind,” despite having a bit about how books need more blank pages.