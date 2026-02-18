Viewing for the Apostle Islands ice caves is over for the season Feb. 18 after a winter storm tore up much of the ice on Lake Superior.
The ice caves were open Monday for the first time in 11 years before closure the next day because of the winter storm. Thousands made the trip to see the caves on Wisconsin’s northern shore, many driving hours and some even flying in from across the country.
Sustained subzero temperatures are key to forming strong ice miles out from the shore, said Joseph Moore, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Without that, “ice formation again will be nearly impossible,” Moore said.
Subzero temperatures are more likely to occur in January and early February in the area, plus sunlight is increasing. Wednesday, for example, there’s 10 hours and 31 minutes of daylight vs. Jan. 28 when there was a full hour less, he said.
“The medium-range weather forecast does not support ice development of the quality and expansiveness that we previously had developed,” Moore said. “Unfortunately this time of year the likelihood of sustained subzero temperatures is falling quickly by the day.
In a statement on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said stable ice is unlikely to return before spring.
“We extend our gratitude to the community, partners, and visitors who celebrated and supported this fleeting natural wonder,” said the statement on social media.