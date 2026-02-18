What is ‘skimo’ and can you try it in Minnesota?

The new sport at this year’s Winter Olympics has some skiers scratching their heads.
Ski mountaineering, or skimo for short, is debuting in Italy on Thursday. It will feature competitors traversing a snowy course that features a 230-foot elevation change. A run during the competition takes approximately two to five minutes to complete. Much shorter than traditional European ski mountaineering.
That’s part of the confusion for skiers. Though the sport is called “ski mountaineering” in the Olympics, it is far from the type of ski mountaineering that adventurers like Kelly Draehn are training for.
Draehn, who is a Minneapolis resident and has taken avalanche safety courses for her hobby, said the type of mountaineering she does is more about being in the outdoors than racing.
“It’s like the difference between hiking and trail running,” she said. “Ski mountaineering is more on how to survive in the wilderness than completing a race.”
There are some ski mountaineering competitions, but they are more akin to marathons than sprints.
The Mezzalama Trophy in the Italian Alps, for instance, spans nearly 28 miles with an elevation change of around 20,000 feet. Started in 1933 and named for ski mountaineering pioneer Ottorino Mezzalama, the race takes ski mountaineers hours to complete, according to the competition’s website.
The Olympics version does share some of the technical elements with traditional ski mountaineering.