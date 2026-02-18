What is ‘skimo’ and can you try it in Minnesota?

On the course in Bormio, north of Milan, skiers must first hike up a portion of the mountain run with “skins” — a fabric that attaches to the bottom of the skis and prevents the athlete from sliding backward. At the steepest part of the ascent, skiers then take off their skis and hike up in their boots, according to the Olympics website. Then for the last leg of the trek, they ski down, sans skins.