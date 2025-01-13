Why are some skiers and snowboarders hiking up Buck Hill and Spirit Mountain?

Spirit Mountain allows for uphill access during nonoperating morning hours only and riders must be off the trails by 9:30 a.m. Riders need to have a valid alpine ticket (daily tickets are $80 for riders over 13 years old) or a Nordic ski pass (a day pass is $10) when using the uphill access trail there. The resort regularly changes which trails are available for uphill access so riders going multiple days in a row have varied experiences, said Jon Regenold, Spirit Mountain’s director of resort services. He estimates the busiest days see about 20 people hiking up the 700-foot hill.