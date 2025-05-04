‘He was trying to kill me:’ Hennepin County deputy returns to work at jail after ‘brutal’ assault by inmate

Matthew Durette doesn’t remember all of the attack — he was slipping in and out of consciousness — but one memory remains clear.
“He was trying to kill me,” Durette, 33, recalled recently of the brutal beating he endured from an inmate at the Hennepin County jail in November 2023. “Maybe he didn’t want to kill me specifically, but he wanted to kill someone wearing a badge.”
Just across the street from the jail in the county government center, Gregory Jorge Garcia, 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the attack. It lasted 2 minutes, but left Durette with lifelong injuries.
“There was so much blood; people thought I’d been stabbed,” Durette said.
Garcia not only hit Durette in the face 36 times in those 2 minutes, he choked him repeatedly, causing the deputy to repeatedly black out. Durette’s nose was broken in three places; he had a traumatic brain injury and injuries to his head, neck, back and hip.
He needed nine months and several surgeries to recover.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen an assault that brutal,” said Sgt. Diane Nelson, a 29-year veteran of the county Sheriff’s Office who worked on the case and is now an investigator in the major crimes division.
‘There was zero warning’
On the day of the attack, Durette was assigned to transport inmates through underground tunnels between their court appearances in the government center and their cells in the public safety building or in Minneapolis City Hall.