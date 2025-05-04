News & Politics

Law enforcement cracking down on dangerous driving during summer-long campaign

Officers and deputies will be looking for speeders, distracted and impaired drivers and motorists not wearing seat belts through Sept. 2

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 4, 2025 at 9:00PM
MnDOT worker Lisa Weidema assembled a new 60 MPH sign in preparation to erecting it on Hwy 100 just south of 36th Av. N. GENERAL INFORMATION: Duane Braley/Star Tribune--Robbinsdale, Mn., Mon., Sept, 26, 2005--The speed limit on Hwy 100 north of !-394 officially went up with the installation of 60 MPH signs to replace the old 55 MPH sign.
The speed limit on the eastern portion of Hwy. 62 in Mendota Heights rose from 55 mph to 60 mph on Thursday. This 2005 photo is from Hwy. 100. (Duane Braley/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesotans apparently like to drive fast. Maybe too fast.

Law enforcement statewide is stepping up efforts to rein in dangerous driving over the summer, and speeding is at the top of the list. An enforcement campaign started Thursday and will run through Sept. 2.

Last year, a similar crackdown between May and September resulted in more than 68,700 motorists being cited for exceeding the speed limit — and that was just the number of drivers who were caught. Sadly, 137 people died in speeding-related crashes in Minnesota in 2024.

That highlights the severity of the issue, said Mike Hanson, director of the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

“Everyone knows that speeding is wrong, but yet so many people still do it,” Hanson said. “Trust me, you won’t get there faster if you are in a fatal crash.”

So far this year, 15 people have died in wrecks in which speeding was a factor, the DPS said. But fatalities tend to spike between Memorial Day and Labor Day, dubbed the “100 deadliest days” to be on the roads by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Speeding is on the rise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says.

Why is that?

The answer might be found in the Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2023 Traffic Safety Culture Index, which found that Americans do not perceive speeding to be as dangerous as other risky behaviors such as tailgating, running red lights or driving while intoxicated, distracted or drowsy.

A U.S. Department of Transportation Department survey assessing attitudes and behaviors about speeding published in December 2024 found 62% of drivers say they speed to keep up with the flow of traffic. Other common reasons given include “running late,” speed limit too low, no other traffic present, being comfortable driving fast or being alone in the car. A few, 7%, speed because they believed they would not get caught, the survey said.

“Speeding is dangerous and unnecessary,” the DPS says. It can be costly, too: A ticket can cost more than $110 with court fees tacked on. Fines double for motorists caught going more than 20 mph over the limit.

“It’s so frightening seeing a car come whizzing past your rearview mirror,” Hanson said.

The NHSTA gives this advice to motorists who encounter lead-foot drivers:

  • If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them by.
    • Give speeding drivers plenty of space. Speeding drivers may lose control of their vehicle more easily.
      • If a speeding driver is tailgating or trying to engage you in risky driving, use good judgment to safely steer your vehicle out of the way.
        • Call the police if you believe a driver is following or harassing you.

          As part of the four-month campaign, law enforcement also will looking for drivers who are not wearing seat belts or driving while distracted or impaired.

          Faster speeds on Hwy. 62

          One place drivers can legally go faster is on the east end of Hwy. 62. The speed limit between Hwy. 55 and Interstate 494 increased from 55 mph to 60 mph on Thursday. The change was authorized by the MnDOT commissioner following an engineering and traffic study.

          Motorists will now see a uniform speed limit along the entire 18 miles of the highway from Minnetonka to Mendota Heights.

          Tim Harlow

          Reporter

          Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

