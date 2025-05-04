Law enforcement cracking down on dangerous driving during summer-long campaign

Minnesotans apparently like to drive fast. Maybe too fast.
Law enforcement statewide is stepping up efforts to rein in dangerous driving over the summer, and speeding is at the top of the list. An enforcement campaign started Thursday and will run through Sept. 2.
Last year, a similar crackdown between May and September resulted in more than 68,700 motorists being cited for exceeding the speed limit — and that was just the number of drivers who were caught. Sadly, 137 people died in speeding-related crashes in Minnesota in 2024.
That highlights the severity of the issue, said Mike Hanson, director of the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.
“Everyone knows that speeding is wrong, but yet so many people still do it,” Hanson said. “Trust me, you won’t get there faster if you are in a fatal crash.”
So far this year, 15 people have died in wrecks in which speeding was a factor, the DPS said. But fatalities tend to spike between Memorial Day and Labor Day, dubbed the “100 deadliest days” to be on the roads by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Speeding is on the rise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says.
Why is that?