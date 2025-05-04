Department of Justice investigating Hennepin County Attorney’s Office over new race policy

The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, according to a social media post shared Saturday by U.S. Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon.
The announcement comes less than a week after a new policy was instituted by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty that asks prosecutors to consider racial identity in plea deals and charging decisions.
Dhillon posted a letter addressed to Moriarty on the social media platform X. It says the investigation will seek to determine if the County Attorney‘s Office “is engaged in a pattern or practice of depriving persons of rights, privileges, or immunities” that are protected by the Constitution.
The letter was attributed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, acting Associate Attorney General Chad Mizelle and Dhillon.
It states that, “In particular, the investigation will focus on whether the HCAO engages in the illegal consideration of race in its prosecutorial decision-making.”
A spokesperson for the County Attorney‘s Office said Sunday it is aware of the investigation.
Over a week ago, the “Negotiations Policy for Cases Involving Adult Defendants” was leaked to Twin Cities media by employees within the office. The policy is a comprehensive guide for prosecutorial decision making and asked that attorneys consider racial identity as part of the “overall analysis” of a defendant.
Language about race appears in a section discussing Minnesota sentencing guidelines and when attorneys should seek upward or downward departures. It says that departures should be “based on the unique analysis of the case” including criminal history, racial identity, age and serving public safety.