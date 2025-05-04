News & Politics

Department of Justice investigating Hennepin County Attorney’s Office over new race policy

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon posted a letter addressed to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on the social media platform X Saturday night.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 4, 2025 at 2:12PM
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is being investigated for civil rights violations after a new policy was instituted last week by Mary Moriarty. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, according to a social media post shared Saturday by U.S. Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon.

The announcement comes less than a week after a new policy was instituted by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty that asks prosecutors to consider racial identity in plea deals and charging decisions.

Dhillon posted a letter addressed to Moriarty on the social media platform X. It says the investigation will seek to determine if the County Attorney‘s Office “is engaged in a pattern or practice of depriving persons of rights, privileges, or immunities” that are protected by the Constitution.

The letter was attributed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, acting Associate Attorney General Chad Mizelle and Dhillon.

It states that, “In particular, the investigation will focus on whether the HCAO engages in the illegal consideration of race in its prosecutorial decision-making.”

A spokesperson for the County Attorney‘s Office said Sunday it is aware of the investigation.

Over a week ago, the “Negotiations Policy for Cases Involving Adult Defendants” was leaked to Twin Cities media by employees within the office. The policy is a comprehensive guide for prosecutorial decision making and asked that attorneys consider racial identity as part of the “overall analysis” of a defendant.

Language about race appears in a section discussing Minnesota sentencing guidelines and when attorneys should seek upward or downward departures. It says that departures should be “based on the unique analysis of the case” including criminal history, racial identity, age and serving public safety.

“Racial disparities harm our community, lead to distrust, and have a negative impact on public safety,” the policy says. “Prosecutors should be identifying and addressing racial disparities at decision points, as appropriate.”

Moriarty told the Minnesota Star Tribune last week that the policy is constitutional and a necessary corrective to historical racism in the criminal justice system. She said asking prosecutors to consider potential unconscious racial bias at key moments was different than asking prosecutors to treat defendants differently based on race.

“It would be a constitutional issue if the policy actually said, ‘Let’s say you have a Black defendant and a white defendant, we are telling you to treat the Black defendant in a different way.’ That would be unconstitutional,” Moriarty said. “That is not what this policy is about.”

The letter posted by Dhillon shows the new policy led the Department of Justice to open the investigation based on the belief it could be discriminatory. While the policy was the starting point, the investigation will “include a comprehensive review of all relevant HCAO policies and practices hat may involve the illegal consideration of race.”

“Please be assured that we have not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigation,” the letter continues. “We will consider all relevant information, and we welcome your assistance in helping to identify what that might be.”

The letter ends by noting the Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section will oversee the investigation. It also says most investigations to enforce civil rights statutes have been resolved “without contested litigation.”

