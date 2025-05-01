Mary Moriarty: New policy considering race in charges, plea deals addresses ‘disparities’

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said a new policy asking her prosecutors to consider the racial identity of defendants is constitutional and a necessary corrective to address unconscious bias in a justice system that has been historically racist.
“There are many people in this country that have pretended that race doesn’t play a factor in arrest, charging and prosecution,” Moriarty said. “Every piece of research has suggested otherwise.”
The ‘Negotiations Policy for Cases Involving Adult Defendants’ was leaked by employees within the Attorney’s Office to media outlets last week and made effective Monday. After it was reported on locally, there were immediate accusations that it was unconstitutional, primarily because it asked prosecutors to “consider the person charged as a whole person, including their racial identity.”
In an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday, Moriarty said she was surprised that anyone found the policy shocking.
“We’re coming up on the fifth anniversary of [the murder of] George Floyd and I ran a campaign for a year and a half talking about addressing racial disparities in the criminal legal system,” she said. “I won by 16 points while talking about addressing racial disparities in the system. You simply can’t address racial disparities in the system unless you talk about them. That’s what this policy does.”
The policy is a detailed guide for how adult cases should be handled within the Attorney’s Office, including the specific scenarios where line attorneys should seek management approval for resolution to cases. It also encourages collaboration within the office and gives instructions on charging decisions, diversion programs and victim input.
Language around race appears in a section discussing Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines and when attorneys should seek upward or downward departures from those guidelines. It states that departures should be “based on the unique analysis of the case” including criminal history, racial identity, age and serving public safety.
“Racial disparities harm our community, lead to distrust, and have a negative impact on public safety,” the policy states. “Prosecutors should be identifying and addressing racial disparities at decision points, as appropriate.”