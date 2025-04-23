In declining Tesla vandalism charges, Mary Moriarty again finds herself at the center of a firestorm

Her handling of the murder of Zaria McKeever — including two plea deals for the teenagers who killed her at the behest of Erick Haynes — was so controversial that Gov. Walz took the case from her and assigned it to Attorney General Keith Ellison. One of the brothers accepted the plea deal before it was taken over by Ellison and is currently at a residential after-care program. The other brother was sentenced to 11-years in prison and is set to be released to probation in 2030. Haynes got a life sentence.