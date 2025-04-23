In declining Tesla vandalism charges, Mary Moriarty again finds herself at the center of a firestorm

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty found herself in a familiar place Wednesday afternoon.
It was not the Brooklyn Park library, where she held a press conference announcing a new initiative that will make gun locks free at 11 libraries in Hennepin County, it was, instead, at the center of a political firestorm.
“That is the reality, I guess, of this job, this work,” Moriarty said.
She declined to press charges against 33-year-old Dylan Bryan Adams for keying six Teslas around Minneapolis last month totaling more than $20,000 damage, and instead entered him into an adult diversion program. As a result, her political critics exploded.
In recent months, people across the country and in the Twin Cities have vandalized Tesla vehicles in protest of Elon Musk, an advisor to President Donald Trump, and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as they significantly cut federal workers and programs.
Moriarty said Wednesday that her office made the decision outside of any political consideration.
“We try to make decisions without really looking at the political consequences,” Moriarty said. “Can we always predict how a story will be portrayed in the media or what people will say? No.”
The Daily Mail called Moriarty “America’s wokest” county attorney. The New York Post said Moriarty let a “thug” walk and it was “open season on Team Trump.”