Under new law, Rocori school shooter, accomplice in vicious Minneapolis murder to bid for release

A DOC spokesperson said individuals being reviewed get to speak to the board over Zoom and can have an advocate with them. The board also considers information collected from prison staff, the community where the inmate was sentenced and any victims or their surviving family members. Victims can write letters to the board, speak with members in private or speak at the hearing. At the review, the board could assign a release date or continue the case with directives to be completed before the next review, according to the DOC.