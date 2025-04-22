Suspect in Tesla vandalizing spree in Minneapolis to be entered into diversion program and not charged

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has decided not to file criminal charges against a 33-year-old man accused of inflicting $21,000 in damage to six Teslas in Minneapolis over a few-day span.
Instead, the office will file for Dylan Bryan Adams, of Minneapolis, to be entered into an adult diversion program meant for first-time, low level offenders.
“Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable,” said Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokesman Daniel Borgertpoepping, in a statement. “As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals. This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses. Criminal prosecution remains a possibility should unlawful behavior continue.”
In recent months, people across the country and in the Twin Cities have vandalized Tesla vehicles in protest of Elon Musk, an adviser to President Donald Trump, and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as they significantly cut federal workers and programs.
Adams was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday morning and released Thursday afternoon. His attorney, Robert Paule, who declined to comment on the allegations, was not immediately available to comment on the diversion option.
In a statement provided Monday night, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara voiced frustration about Adams not being formally charged.
“The Minneapolis Police Department did its job,” O’Hara said. “It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges. This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same.”
The estimated damages to the Teslas that Adams allegedly keyed ranged from about $1,600 on one car to $10,370 on another, according to police.