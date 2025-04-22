Minneapolis

Suspect in Tesla vandalizing spree in Minneapolis to be entered into diversion program and not charged

Police said in case forwarded for charges that suspect did more than $21,000 in damage.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 12:39AM
A man was caught on video vandalizing a Tesla in Minneapolis last month. (Provided by Minneapolis Police Department)

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has decided not to file criminal charges against a 33-year-old man accused of inflicting $21,000 in damage to six Teslas in Minneapolis over a few-day span.

Instead, the office will file for Dylan Bryan Adams, of Minneapolis, to be entered into an adult diversion program meant for first-time, low level offenders.

“Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable,” said Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokesman Daniel Borgertpoepping, in a statement. “As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals. This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses. Criminal prosecution remains a possibility should unlawful behavior continue.”

In recent months, people across the country and in the Twin Cities have vandalized Tesla vehicles in protest of Elon Musk, an adviser to President Donald Trump, and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as they significantly cut federal workers and programs.

Adams was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday morning and released Thursday afternoon. His attorney, Robert Paule, who declined to comment on the allegations, was not immediately available to comment on the diversion option.

In a statement provided Monday night, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara voiced frustration about Adams not being formally charged.

“The Minneapolis Police Department did its job,” O’Hara said. “It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges. This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same.”

The estimated damages to the Teslas that Adams allegedly keyed ranged from about $1,600 on one car to $10,370 on another, according to police.

Participants in the county’s diversion program are expected to sign a contract which could include conditions like community service and restitution payments.

Adams works for the state Department of Human Services (DHS). A state database says he is a program consultant.

“We are reviewing the matter at this time,” read a statement from DHS sent to the Star Tribune on Monday. “State employees are expected to follow our code of conduct and hold themselves to the highest ethical standards through their words and actions.”

Vandal walking dog at times

At a news conference Thursday, police showed car camera videos from four of the incidents. The imagery captured a man approaching each vehicle and scraping it with a key. In three of the videos, he was walking a dog.

In some of the videos, it appeared the man was writing something on the cars, but police did not disclose what was written or what the motive may have been.

Christine Vander Hook, the owner of one of the vandalized Teslas, said she and her husband thought some of the scribbling looked like a failed attempt at a swastika.

In a speech in Washington, D.C., in January, Musk made a straight-arm gesture that his critics viewed as a Nazi salute.

Vander Hook said she bought her car before Musk assumed his advisory role and had a sticker on her car indicating her family did not support the Trump administration.

The six Teslas were vandalized on different dates in the second half of March, and all but one were downtown.

Investigators were aided by Teslas’ high-quality cameras that recorded some of the incidents.

Minnesota Star Tribune staff writer Louis Krauss and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Suspect in Tesla vandalizing spree in Minneapolis to be entered into diversion program and not charged

card image

Police said in case forwarded for charges that suspect did more than $21,000 in damage.

Minneapolis

Driver not expected to survive being shot in downtown Minneapolis before he hit family’s vehicle

The Minneapolis skyline from I-35W south of Minneapolis. ORG XMIT: MIN2013020709430625 ORG XMIT: MIN1304071849116781 ORG XMIT: MIN1308151543483099 ORG XMIT: MIN1405291422223802

Politics

‘Safe recovery sites’ would offer syringes, naloxone and more to people using drugs. The plan could be in peril.

Zach Johnson, a program director with Southside Harm Reduction Services, passes out naloxone kits to community members as they gather for an overdose training session.