Anderson: These 10 Minnesota lakes will get you hooked on walleye fishing

Mille Lacs: Mille Lacs will in all likelihood welcome boatloads of anglers beginning with the opener, thanks to a two-walleye limit set by the DNR. Both walleyes must be over 17 inches, with only one longer than 20 inches. The less good news is that the lake’s yellow perch are abundant, which likely will provide competition this summer for anglers’ baits. The 2013 class that dominated Mille Lacs for so many years is aging. But 2017 and 2021 produced good numbers of walleyes, said Eric Jensen of the DNR, which will provide a wide range of fish for Mille Lacs anglers to target. Anglers this past winter caught a lot of walleyes from the abundant 2024 class. These “quarter pounders’’ will continue to nibble anglers’ bait this summer.