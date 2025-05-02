Anderson: These 10 Minnesota lakes will get you hooked on walleye fishing

Kabetogama: “Kab’’ will be an excellent walleye destination again this summer. Catch rates during DNR fall surveys have been good the past three years, said Ben Vondra of the DNR, with the 2020 class especially strong. Those fish are now 13- to 16 inches and will provide a significant share of anglers’ catches on the state’s May 10 fishing opener. Kab’s 26,000 acres are governed by a four-walleye limit with an 18- to 26-inch protected slot (one is allowed over 26 inches). With 200 islands and more than 500 miles of shoreline, Kabetogama is a good — and scenic —early season walleye fishery.
Mille Lacs: Mille Lacs will in all likelihood welcome boatloads of anglers beginning with the opener, thanks to a two-walleye limit set by the DNR. Both walleyes must be over 17 inches, with only one longer than 20 inches. The less good news is that the lake’s yellow perch are abundant, which likely will provide competition this summer for anglers’ baits. The 2013 class that dominated Mille Lacs for so many years is aging. But 2017 and 2021 produced good numbers of walleyes, said Eric Jensen of the DNR, which will provide a wide range of fish for Mille Lacs anglers to target. Anglers this past winter caught a lot of walleyes from the abundant 2024 class. These “quarter pounders’’ will continue to nibble anglers’ bait this summer.
Leech: Walleyes caught in DNR fall survey nets have been within target ranges for Leech in recent years, affirming the productive fishing anglers have found on this 112,000 acre lake. The ice went out on Leech about a week ago, and the lake’s DNR specialist Carl Pedersen expects walleyes will be in a biting mood on opening weekend. Though the good 2019 walleye class is aging, the 2021 class was strong and the 2023 class was better than expected. Leech anglers are allowed four walleyes, with one over 20 inches, a generous regulation. Anglers should note that Leech’s historically abundant perch are making a comeback, with strong catches this past winter and jumbos showing up regularly.
Rainy: Rainy features a great walleye fishery, but not one typically known for its fish-catching fireworks on the opener, in large part due to its northern location. Offering anglers a wide range of walleye sizes, Rainy experienced a productive 2019 class, and an even stronger 2021 class. With four walleyes allowed, including one over 26 inches, and those within an 18- to 26-inch slot protected, anglers in the season’s first few weeks will find some of Rainy’s post-spawn fish in shallow bays and along windward shores. As the water warms, these fish will move to the lake’s many reefs and underwater humps, where some of the lake’s biggest walleyes, 30 inches and more, will lurk.
Upper Red: With a five-walleye summertime limit (only one can be longer than 17 inches) set by the DNR, Upper Red is expected to again be the state’s opening-weekend walleye hotspot. A strong 2019 class likely will produce anglers’ one fish over 17 inches, while a similarly strong 2022 class will provide keepers — if not on the opener, then as the summer progresses and these fish grow. The DNR could have set a four-walleye limit on Upper Red this summer, with one allowed over 20 inches. But the agency opted for the five-fish option. “Anglers will find walleyes of all sizes,’’ said the lake’s DNR fisheries manager Tony Kennedy.
Lake of the Woods: This 951,000-acre (317,000 in Minnesota) paradise is well known for its world class fishing, and the lake boasts above average catch rates for keeper-sized walleyes. As a bonus, sauger are abundant, and this summer they’ll help fill anglers’ live wells. LOW’s walleye-sauger combo limit is six, no more than four of which can be walleyes, with those between 19.5 and 28 inches protected. Recent DNR fall surveys confirm angler reports that walleyes up to 17 inches are plentiful, while fewer older walleyes are in the mix, said fisheries manager Mike Wolf of the DNR. An extremely healthy fishery, Lake of the Woods produced a strong 2021 walleye class, while saugers had banner production in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022.