Keys to a successful, not stressful spring housing hunt in the Twin Cities

For homebuyers, the only fate worse than falling into a bidding war is losing one.
Though the Twin Cities housing market isn’t as hot as it was two years ago — when mortgage rates were at record lows — battles between buyers are still common, and happy sellers keep reaping the rewards.
More than a quarter of all houses in the metro sold for more than the original asking price during February, according to Redfin. That’s on par with last year but significantly higher than the national average.
The situation is especially challenging for first-time buyers, particularly in the in-demand price range of $250,000 to $350,000. In March, previously owned houses in that range sold in just 37 days, the fastest pace of any bracket.
Here’s expert tips for the battle-weary buyer in this busy spring season to help land a home without busting budgets.
Check the weather
The housing market in Minnesota is seasonal. Homebuyers in Minnesota don’t like the cold, nor do they like shopping in the summer, when many people are busy planning their summer getaways to the lake.
So if you’re looking to avoid the competition, follow the thermometer.
“We’re a seasonal market,” said Jennifer Livingston, an Oakdale sales agent and president of the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors. “In our market, sometimes even in July, you’ll see houses sit on the market a little longer.”