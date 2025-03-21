Property insurance increases of 400% seen at some condos, HOA properties

Just after Nancy Brand secured a seat on the resident-led board at Edina’s Windwood Condominiums, the property manager revealed that after years of single-digit increases, their property insurance rates would increase — by 400%.
“Our insurance expired at midnight on December 31st,” said Brand, 75. “We found out on the 29th.”
“It was hard to choke down, and we spent a lot of time searching for alternatives,” added Larry Struck, 76, Windwood’s HOA president.
The episode provided Brand and Struck front-row seats to a topsy-turvy property insurance market in Minnesota that has caught attention from homeowners, lawmakers, insurance brokers and real estate agents. Insurance rates are rising fast statewide, but the jumps can be especially pronounced at buildings managed by a homeowner association (HOA).
Living in HOA communities has become more expensive in recent years, and insiders say rising property insurance costs are a major reason why. Insurance agents and brokers say the price pressures are especially acute in the multifamily market, a sector long viewed as a place for retirees to downsize or for first-time homebuyers to build equity.
In years past, HOA communities found cost savings on insurance by grouping together and pooling resources. But as the cost of covering large swaths of property has become more expensive, some HOA community leaders are finding that advantage wane.
At the same time, property insurance companies are weathering greater costs driven by factors like more frequent severe weather due to climate change and ballooning bills from contractors.
In 2024, insurers made a profit in Minnesota for the first time after five years of straight losses, according to the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, an industry trade group. The high-water mark of claims outpacing premiums came in 2022, when carriers paid $1.92 for every $1 collected.