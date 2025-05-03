Get ready for Minnesota’s fishing opener: Here’s what you need to know

The 77th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will take place at Crosslake in the Brainerd area, May 9-10. Crosslake is located on the east end of the Whitefish Chain, and the event has never before been held there. The fishing opener is a partnership among Explore Minnesota, the DNR and the governor’s office, along with a host city or community. The idea is to celebrate the importance of tourism, fishing and outdoor recreation.