Get ready for Minnesota’s fishing opener: Here’s what you need to know

For Grant Prokop, owner of Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods in Grand Rapids, Minnesota’s walleye and northern pike fishing opener transcends every other day.
“It’s a different pulse and a different vibe,” Prokop said. “I’m giddy to get up that morning and scoop bait. … It’s like Christmas up here, and we’re running like madmen to put people on fish."
Elsewhere up north, in the town of Cook, Lake Vermilion fishing guide Justin Chromy reveres Opening Day as the unofficial start of summer. Like other holidays, it’s celebrated with countless reunions of family and friends.
“After a long, desolate winter up here, you’re suddenly back on the map and people are coming back to their cabins,” he said. “The entire economy picks up.”
The buzz officially returns at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 10, and more than a few anglers around the state will have their limit of walleyes before sunrise. Others will be making their way to secret spots at dawn with hopes of hooking enough walleyes for a late-afternoon fish fry.
Here is your guide to Minnesota’s big event:
Ice out
Parts of far northern Minnesota may not see open water in time for the big day.
Way up on the Gunflint Trail, on lakes Minnesota shares with Canada, professional fishing guide Jessica Berg-Collman doubts ice will be gone by opening day. She measured 24 inches of ice on Saganaga this week — deep enough to withstand a heavy rain that caused flooding in the area.