Plymouth woman’s fight to get her 92-year-old mother Medicaid highlights the growing problem of short-staffed counties

Twenty-two voicemails.
That’s how many Vickie Schaefer left during a five-day stretch, trying to get someone at Hennepin County to help her renew the financial assistance her 92-year-old mother relies on to pay rent at her assisted living facility.
Eventually, the Plymouth woman reached someone — on call 23 — but she worries that if others are not as persistent, they risk losing their housing, much like her mother.
“This needs to be fixed, and I don’t feel like anyone is really paying a lot of attention to it,” Schaefer said. “I’m advocating for all seniors now.”
County officials acknowledge the system is stretched thin — and it’s not alone. Short-staffed counties across Minnesota are struggling to meet the growing demand.
Thousands of seniors receive financial assistance through Minnesota’s Medicaid program, called Medical Assistance, to offset costs of long-term care, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities. With 1 in 4 Minnesotans at age 65 or older by 2030, the demand for long-term care assistance is growing.
Staffing in Hennepin County, the state’s largest by population, hasn’t kept pace.
In 2022, the county created a team to work exclusively with people who receive disability waivers or live in long-term care facilities. Since then, the caseload has risen more than 1,000 each year — 24,000 in 2024 — despite the team having roughly the same number of employees, about three dozen. This year, the county is adding five staff members.