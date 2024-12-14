Why are Minnesota special ed and long-term care costs rising so fast?

Minnesota is seeing substantial growth in Medicaid home and community-based service waivers for adults 65 or older, as well as an increase in children receiving the disability waivers, Department of Human Services officials said. In particular, more people are seeking services that help them stay in their homes rather than go to an institutional setting. And people with more complex needs are having to pay more for direct care workers who have adequate experience and expertise, so counties, which administer waiver programs, are seeing more expensive requests that exceed the state’s set service rates.