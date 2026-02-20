Vance Boelter to appear in federal court in Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Boelter faces six federal charges connected to the June 14 shootings that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their homes. The indictment alleges he disguised himself as a police officer when he knocked on their doors in the middle of the night. After a manhunt that lasted more than 40 hours, he was arrested near his Green Isle home.