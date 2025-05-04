Longtime Eden Prairie educator named 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Eden Prairie High School English teacher Linda Wallenberg, who over her 49-year career has mastered the art of helping students feel understood, is Minnesota’s 2025 Teacher of the Year.
Wallenberg, who students refer to as “Wally,” has taught at the high school since 1977. At a banquet at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Sunday, she was named the 61st Minnesota Teacher of the Year. She is the first teacher from the Eden Prairie school district to win the award.
“I believe the classroom is hope, and we cannot surrender hope,” said Wallenberg, who considers herself an eternal optimist, after the ceremony. “If the classroom is the place where we have the ability to build bridges, to give our children what they need to succeed, then we have a bright future.”
A Chicago native, Wallenberg studied in Sweden before going on to graduate from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1975. She earned a degree in English and Scandinavian studies, becoming the first certified Swedish teacher in Minnesota, according to Teacher of the Year organizers.
She taught eighth grade English at Faribault Junior High for more than a year before joining Eden Prairie High School, where she has taught English and Swedish. She also has served as a gymnastics coach and has authored two books on the sport.
Wallenberg has a master’s degree in English education from the University of Minnesota. She has been named Eden Prairie Teacher of the Year three times and also was a finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 2005.
Wallenberg said she often pulls from her experience coaching gymnastics to offer students advice on resilience.
“I became a teacher because I am fiercely curious, and I love to learn. And I believe our students love to learn, too,” Wallenberg said.