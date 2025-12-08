After tenants sweltered, this suburb could be the first Minnesota city to pass standards for rental AC

In a state known for cold winters, some Minnesota cities have long required landlords to provide working heat to renters.
After residents of a newly renovated apartment building sweltered for weeks in the summer of 2024 with broken air conditioning and no ability to open their windows, Falcon Heights is poised to require air conditioning — when it’s provided in rental units — works, too.
Air conditioning rental standards are increasingly common in U.S. cities, including Dallas, Phoenix and Los Angeles, as summer temperatures warm.
But if approved at this week’s City Council meeting, Falcon Heights is believed to be the first Minnesota city to pass air conditioning-specific requirements.
“If your lease includes cooling equipment, it should be working,” said Council Member Paula Mielke, who pushed for the ordinance, noting the trend toward warmer temperatures for more days of the year in Minnesota.
No air conditioning, only box fans
The early summer of 2024 got hot for residents of Amber Union, a 125-unit Art Deco office-turned-affordable apartment building at the corner of Snelling and Larpenteur avenues.
By mid-July, residents had spent weeks without working air conditioning. One recorded a temperature of 95 degrees in her apartment, Mielke said in a Facebook post. Some approached the city for help.
“It’s a building where you can’t open your windows,” Mielke said. “So they cannot open their windows, and the only solution that the owner offered was giving them box fans, which did nothing.” Many of the building’s residents didn’t have other places to go, she said. Representatives for Amber Union did not respond to a request for comment.