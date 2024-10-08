A new Minnesota law requiring landlords to heat apartments to adequate temperatures during cold months went into effect in January, but some tenants could still be feeling the chill.
Feeling chilly? Minnesota law requiring landlords to heat apartments now in effect
The new law standardizes heat minimums already in place in many Minnesota cities, requiring heating starting Oct. 1.
Landlords must “supply or furnish heat at a minimum temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit” between Oct. 1 and April 30 for units where the renter doesn’t control the heat, according to state law.
The only exception to the law is if a utility company requires it and instructs the heat to be reduced.
Many cities and townships including Minneapolis and St. Paul already had a minimum heat rule in place. Since the law went into effect this past January, many landlords and tenants have already had a season to learn about the new rules, said Rachael Sterling, housing attorney and spokesperson at HOME Line.
“What the statute does is make the rule consistent across the state and provides renters with a clearer enforcement mechanism if the landlord isn’t complying,” Sterling said in an email.
HOME Line receives calls related to rental heat every year, but hasn’t seen an uptick in the number of calls related to heat during this relatively warm year so far, Sterling said.
If the temperature is lower than 68, tenants should let their landlord know about the issue and ask them to turn the heat on, referencing the new law if needed, HOME Line suggests.
The new law standardizes heat minimums already in place in many Minnesota cities, requiring heating starting Oct. 1.