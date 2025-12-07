Snow returns this week, could ‘pack quite the punch’ in western Minnesota

Minnesotans should prepare for snow throughout the week as an “angry clipper” system is expected to bring light bursts of snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The system is expected to hit western Minnesota by Tuesday afternoon and “could pack quite the punch” along the Interstate 94 corridor.
Snow and wind will be more widespread and stronger on Tuesday, according to the weather service, with up to 6 inches predicted.
Sunday and Monday night could bring lighter snow. Less than an inch is expected alongside Interstate 35 and Interstate 94, respectively.
Colder weather and drier air is expected following Tuesday’s snowfall.
“The end of the week looks quite brutal,” the weather service said, with temperatures “struggling to exceed single digits for both Friday and Saturday.”
In the Twin Cities, there are chances of snow or mixed precipitation Monday night and Tuesday that could lead to hazardous travel conditions.
So far this winter, Minnesota has seen a few snowstorms that brought 10 inches through Dec. 6.