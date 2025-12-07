News & Politics

Snow returns this week, could ‘pack quite the punch’ in western Minnesota

Temperatures are expected to be “brutal” following Tuesday’s 6 inches of snow.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 7, 2025 at 10:16PM
Snow is back in Minnesota's forecast with up to 6 inches west of Interstate 94 on Tuesday night. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesotans should prepare for snow throughout the week as an “angry clipper” system is expected to bring light bursts of snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to hit western Minnesota by Tuesday afternoon and “could pack quite the punch” along the Interstate 94 corridor.

Snow and wind will be more widespread and stronger on Tuesday, according to the weather service, with up to 6 inches predicted.

Sunday and Monday night could bring lighter snow. Less than an inch is expected alongside Interstate 35 and Interstate 94, respectively.

Colder weather and drier air is expected following Tuesday’s snowfall.

“The end of the week looks quite brutal,” the weather service said, with temperatures “struggling to exceed single digits for both Friday and Saturday.”

In the Twin Cities, there are chances of snow or mixed precipitation Monday night and Tuesday that could lead to hazardous travel conditions.

So far this winter, Minnesota has seen a few snowstorms that brought 10 inches through Dec. 6.

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

News & Politics

