Superior, Wis., police officer shot early Sunday morning, alleged shooter in custody

A Superior, Wis., police officer is in stable condition after being shot near the city’s middle school Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by Mayor Jim Paine.
A suspect is in custody.
The officer is being treated at Essentia Health in Duluth, the Superior Police Department said in a news release.
Paine said the officer remains in good condition and will likely be leaving the hospital soon.
Superior Police Department squad cars blocked entrances to the school, where a full-sized white van had crashed through the doors of the main entrance on the west side of the building.
Superior is a Wisconsin city of about 27,000 people across a bridge from Duluth. It is the other half of the Twin Ports.
This is a developing story. Check back as more details become available.