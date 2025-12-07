Duluth

Superior, Wis., police officer shot early Sunday morning, alleged shooter in custody

The officer has been treated and is expected to be released soon.

By Christa Lawler

December 7, 2025
A white full-sized van crashed through the main entrance of Superior Middle School, where a Superior Police Officer was shot early Sunday morning. The suspect is in custody and the officer is expected to be released from Essentia Health in Duluth soon. (Christa Lawler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Superior, Wis., police officer is in stable condition after being shot near the city’s middle school Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by Mayor Jim Paine.

A suspect is in custody.

The officer is being treated at Essentia Health in Duluth, the Superior Police Department said in a news release.

Paine said the officer remains in good condition and will likely be leaving the hospital soon.

Superior Police Department squad cars blocked entrances to the school, where a full-sized white van had crashed through the doors of the main entrance on the west side of the building.

Superior is a Wisconsin city of about 27,000 people across a bridge from Duluth. It is the other half of the Twin Ports.

This is a developing story. Check back as more details become available.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune.

