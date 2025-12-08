Love, lies and the law intersect at Twin Cities trial over STD transmission, defamation

Before the cops and the lawyers, they swiped right.
In 2021, a Twin Cities man and woman matched on Tinder and fell into a months-long romance. Last week, they arrived in Hennepin County District Court for a civil trial that asked a seven-member jury to consider several competing claims for damages around two main questions: Did the woman knowingly transmit herpes to her partner and did the man defame her by publicly spreading accusations that she was infected and a sexual predator.
The Star Tribune is not naming the two parties due to the sensitivity of medical information shared at trial.
This case was the latest example of how intimate relationships can intersect with the courts. Jill Hasday, a University of Minnesota professor, studied this phenomenon extensively for her book, “Intimate Lies and the Law.”
“In general, the law denies remedies for intimate deception, even though intimate deception can inflict enormous, even life-changing injuries,” Hasday said. She said these cases often involve an extreme depth of feeling over being wronged.
“Their worries about having a sufficient legal remedy sometimes lead them to take the law into their own hands, which is a mistake,” she said, adding that “for better or worse” nothing surprises her anymore about deception between intimate partners.
Aaron Ponce, the attorney who represented the man in this case, said at closing arguments that his client trusted his partner and “ended up with a sexually transmitted infection that has no cure, that will be with him forever.” Michael Kemp, the attorney for the woman, said the case was about fragility. His client was fragile like glass, the man she dated was different.
“He was fragile, like a bomb,” Kemp said. “He blew up her life.”