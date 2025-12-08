Love, lies and the law intersect at Twin Cities trial over STD transmission, defamation

They wobbled between moments of domesticity and distance. He could be parental, a thing she welcomed at times and found overbearing at others. She was erratic and dealing with trauma. He wanted monogamy and demanded STD tests. She provided them and said she was clean. He felt they were in a committed relationship. She didn’t see it that way. Jealousy percolated in the corners of conversation but she said he was the closest person in her life at that time. He thought about marriage and tucking her in at night. She called him “monkey butt.” He called her “giraffey.”